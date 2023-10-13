WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Update

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,360,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Get WW International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WW International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WW International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. 3,459,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,431. WW International has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $868.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). WW International had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $226.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.