XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Short Interest Down 76.3% in September

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 3,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233. XOMA has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.5391 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.