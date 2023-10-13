Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Up 132.3% in September

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 132.3% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on XNET

Xunlei Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ XNET traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xunlei by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xunlei by 858.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xunlei by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xunlei by 2,164.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.