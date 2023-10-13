Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 232.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yotta Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

YOTAR stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,032. Yotta Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Free Report) by 3,243.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778,400 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Yotta Acquisition were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.