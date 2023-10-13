ZClassic Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $479,926.40 and approximately $27.24 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00093147 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00027398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

