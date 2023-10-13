ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 201.0% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ZK International Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ ZKIN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZK International Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZK International Group stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) by 207.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of ZK International Group worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZK International Group Company Profile

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

