Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 25.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $6.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,138. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $165,752.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,685.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,799 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $745,861,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,187,000 after buying an additional 109,892 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zoetis

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.