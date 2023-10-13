Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 975,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 993,941 shares.The stock last traded at $7.81 and had previously closed at $7.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Get Zuora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zuora

Zuora Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zuora

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,086.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $145,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at $41,568.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Zuora by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Zuora by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.