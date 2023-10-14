111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
111 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ YI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. 111 has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.94.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.57 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 111
About 111
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
