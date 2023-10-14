111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 24,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. 111 has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.94.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.57 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in 111 by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in 111 in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in 111 in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. 21.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

