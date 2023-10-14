2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 0.5%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.33. Approximately 142,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 341,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

