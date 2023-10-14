AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 83.6% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,478,500 shares, a growth of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,392.5 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKUFF remained flat at $16.00 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

