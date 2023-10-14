Achain (ACT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $155,940.63 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002426 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002026 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002884 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

