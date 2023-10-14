Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,133 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.7% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,059,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,699,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aflac by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

Aflac stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.25. 1,938,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,440. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.46%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.