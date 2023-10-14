Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Update

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

EADSY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. Airbus has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $100.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.18 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

