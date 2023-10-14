Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.36

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.36 and traded as low as C$20.86. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$21.60, with a volume of 170,786 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALS shares. Laurentian lowered their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.25 to C$24.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.78.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$985.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.5712737 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.38%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

