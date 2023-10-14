Amaze World (AMZE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $25,537.23

Amaze World (AMZE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Amaze World has a market capitalization of $48.18 million and $25,537.23 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00003326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World was first traded on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars.

