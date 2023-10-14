American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.05

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.05 and traded as low as $14.29. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 2,641 shares traded.

ARL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Realty Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 765.72% and a return on equity of 36.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

