Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.23). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Amerisur Resources
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.