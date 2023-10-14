AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.22

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.22 and traded as high as $16.70. AMREP shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 35,347 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

AMREP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at AMREP

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.52 per share, with a total value of $28,943.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 286,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,733,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 17,643 shares of company stock valued at $289,488 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP during the first quarter valued at $1,655,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMREP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMREP during the second quarter valued at $527,000. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

