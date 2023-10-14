Analyzing Africa Energy (HPMCF) & Its Competitors

Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Free Report) is one of 384 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Africa Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Africa Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Africa Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Africa Energy N/A N/A N/A Africa Energy Competitors 168.89% 9.79% 5.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Africa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Africa Energy Competitors 1061 6380 10766 388 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Africa Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 37.23%. Given Africa Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Africa Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Africa Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Africa Energy N/A N/A -4.91 Africa Energy Competitors $1.62 billion $441.25 million -48.13

Africa Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Africa Energy. Africa Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Africa Energy peers beat Africa Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Africa Energy Company Profile

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015. Africa Energy Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

