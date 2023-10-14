Analyzing Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF)

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amarin and Roche, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Amarin alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin 1 1 1 0 2.00 Roche 1 0 0 0 1.00

Amarin currently has a consensus price target of $1.81, indicating a potential upside of 138.71%. Roche has a consensus price target of $275.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.51%. Given Amarin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amarin is more favorable than Roche.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin -11.06% -6.56% -4.36% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Amarin and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

25.5% of Amarin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Roche shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Amarin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amarin and Roche’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin $369.19 million 0.83 -$105.80 million ($0.09) -8.44 Roche N/A N/A N/A $10.81 26.36

Roche has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amarin. Amarin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roche beats Amarin on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company sells its products principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. It has a collaboration with Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize drug products and indications based on the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Vascepa. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Roche

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments and reagents. It has a research collaboration agreement with Synlogic, Inc. for the discovery of a novel synthetic biotic for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and strategic agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize zilebesiran. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.