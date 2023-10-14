Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th.
Aperam Price Performance
Shares of APEMY stock remained flat at $29.42 during trading hours on Friday. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199. Aperam has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
About Aperam
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.