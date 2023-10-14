Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Applied UV Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $24.70.
About Applied UV
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied UV
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.