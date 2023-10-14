Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Applied UV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVIP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.25. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

