Aragon Price Hits $4.61 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00017145 BTC on exchanges. Aragon has a market cap of $198.86 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,175,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

