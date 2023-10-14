Ardor Price Tops $0.0666 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $66.55 million and $609,086.88 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0666 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00034086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

