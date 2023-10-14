Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $87.34 million and $17.87 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002432 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002023 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,241,872 coins and its circulating supply is 176,242,652 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

