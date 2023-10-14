Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 53.2% in September

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARTW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 16,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.50. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on ARTW

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.