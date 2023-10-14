Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 53.2% in September

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ARTW stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.04. 16,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,453. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.50. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on ARTW
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.