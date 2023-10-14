AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the September 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTSW stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.72. 21,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,605. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,511,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 231,232 shares during the last quarter.

