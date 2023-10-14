ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ATIF Stock Performance

Shares of ATIF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a consulting company in Asia and North America. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. It also operates IPOEX.com, an internet-based financial consulting service platform which provides comprehensive consulting services in equity financing and pre-IPO education for corporate clients in equity financing, IPO, and media relations development; and chinacnnm.com, a news and financial information platform.

