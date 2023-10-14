ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in September

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
ATIF Stock Performance
Shares of ATIF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663. ATIF has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.
