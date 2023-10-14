Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Up 45.2% in September

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 779,500 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the September 15th total of 536,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

BATRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 177.0% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.7% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 93,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.48. The company had a trading volume of 122,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,794. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

