Audius (AUDIO) Market Capitalization Hits $159.84 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Audius has a total market cap of $159.84 million and $4.93 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,207,699,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,119,977,190 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

