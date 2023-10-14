Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT) Short Interest Update

Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,400 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the September 15th total of 248,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ault Alliance

In other Ault Alliance news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 55,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $230,002.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 241,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,114.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ault Alliance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ault Alliance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ault Alliance stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Ault Alliance at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ault Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AULT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 4,456,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ault Alliance has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90.

Ault Alliance (NYSEAMERICAN:AULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($50.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Alliance had a negative return on equity of 111.40% and a negative net margin of 145.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter.

Ault Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ault Alliance, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, BNI, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, AGREE, and Ault Disruptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.