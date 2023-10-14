Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aurora Mobile Price Performance
NASDAQ:JG remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. 260,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile
About Aurora Mobile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Mobile
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.