Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aurora Mobile Price Performance

NASDAQ:JG remained flat at $0.12 on Friday. 260,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,291. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.83. Aurora Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

About Aurora Mobile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.