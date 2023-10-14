Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the September 15th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 948,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 98,952 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,886,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 85,541 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Price Performance

Shares of AXLA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 58,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). Analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases using endogenous metabolic modulators. Its product pipeline includes AXA1125 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for long COVID therapy for patients, as well as Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence.

