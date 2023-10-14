AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Short Interest Update

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 581,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SARK stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. 813,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,701. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45. AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

About AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

