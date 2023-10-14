BABB Market Cap Hits $7.22 Million (BAX)

BABB (BAX) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 14th. BABB has a total market capitalization of $7.22 million and approximately $27,338.54 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BABB has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One BABB token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BABB

BABB was first traded on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 65,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,701,285,000 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

