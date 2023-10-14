Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $304.08

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 304.08 ($3.72) and traded as high as GBX 314 ($3.84). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 313.50 ($3.84), with a volume of 81,841 shares traded.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 614.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 304.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 294.24.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

