Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $139.74 million and $3.03 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003852 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 139,343,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,943,711 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

