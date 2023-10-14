Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 55,118,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,698,609. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

