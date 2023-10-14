BarnBridge (BOND) Price Up 184.1% Over Last 7 Days

BarnBridge (BOND) traded up 81.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 184.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BarnBridge token can currently be bought for $5.51 or 0.00020507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $43.61 million and approximately $265.62 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Token Profile

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,910,262 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge (BOND) is the native governance token of the BarnBridge platform, a DeFi project that introduces risk tranching to the crypto domain. BOND token holders can participate in governance decisions, proposing or voting on potential protocol changes. The platform allows users to hedge yield sensitivity and price volatility. BOND was founded by Tyler Ward, Milad Mostavi, Bogdan Gheorghe, and Troy Murray, experienced blockchain developers and entrepreneurs with a strong background in DeFi.”

