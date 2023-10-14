Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0305

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $172.73 million and $3.57 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,553.54 or 0.05782549 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00034176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00024455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011680 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,920,443,477 coins and its circulating supply is 5,659,023,477 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.