Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 54.2% in September

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the September 15th total of 197,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,949,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

