BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.96 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 6,798 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 116,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.
BHP Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47.
BHP Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
