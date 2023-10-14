Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 229,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Biodesix Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BDSX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 9,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,533. The company has a market cap of $120.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 1,628.23% and a negative net margin of 158.72%. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodesix

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 87,500 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares in the company, valued at $52,510,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,707,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,510,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 32,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $53,391.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,611,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,203,540.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,551. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Biodesix by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 59,660 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,015,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Biodesix by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 785,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 407,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

