Bitcoin Private Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00093673 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.