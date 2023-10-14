Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.33. 444,511 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,562,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Bitfarms Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$359.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

