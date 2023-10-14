BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the September 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1,238.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 447,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 414,048 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 16.1% in the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,549. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.27.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

