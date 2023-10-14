Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG) Short Interest Update

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bone Biologics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bone Biologics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,552. Bone Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.05.

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bone Biologics will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

