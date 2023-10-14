BORA (BORA) Achieves Market Cap of $110.51 Million

BORA (BORA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One BORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000414 BTC on exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $110.51 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BORA has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BORA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BORA Token Profile

BORA launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is borachain.io. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BORA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BORA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BORA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.