Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCLI. Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 739.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCLI has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -0.21.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

